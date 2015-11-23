* Fuel-cell and battery cars compete in an uncertain market
* Japanese, Korean fuel-cell cars muscle onto Tesla's turf
* Some carmakers hedge bets, others make early choice
By Alexandria Sage
LOS ANGELES, Nov 23 Asian automakers are opening
up a new front in the contest to define the future of cars in
California, fielding a flock of cars powered by hydrogen in a
bid to woo green car buyers from Tesla Motors Inc, the
battery electric vehicle leader.
Toyota, Honda and Hyundai used
the opening days of the Los Angeles auto show, which draws
thousands of car enthusiasts in one of the world's richest
vehicle markets, to tout new fuel-cell cars. These use hydrogen
in a process that creates electricity but not carbon dioxide.
Automakers plan to offer these cars in California, although the
rollout will be limited.
Hyundai says it has already leased its fuel-cell Tucson to
about 85 customers, and Toyota says it has received expressions
of interest from more than 2,000 people. Honda's Clarity sedan
will only be available in late 2016.
Fuel-cell technology is expensive, and hydrogen fueling
stations are still rare. Hyundai's Tucson can be leased for $499
per month and sold only in Southern California, where there are
about nine fueling stations.
Toyota's new Mirai can run for 300 miles between charges.
Bill Fay, general manager for Toyota brand sales in the United
States, told Reuters that a concerted public-private push is
needed to build more refueling stations.
"We need the government to support the investment in this
and we hope that Honda and Hyundai will be coming in and provide
some support," Fay said. "Then I think we have some critical
mass to build from and take off from there."
California provides as much as $100 million a year to fund
alternative fuel and vehicle projects, including hydrogen
refueling stations.
Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk and other Tesla executives
have taken shots at fuel cells and the tax-funded subsidies used
to promote them. Fuel cell vehicles compete with Tesla's
electric cars as generators of credits that could help
conventional automakers meet California's complex zero emission
vehicle quotas.
Tesla has benefited from, and repaid, government loans. It
sells clean car credits. Tesla has also built its own recharging
network.
"Fuel cells are dependent on public infrastructure in a way
electric vehicles will never be," Tesla's vice president for
business development, Diarmuid O'Connell, said Friday at an
appearance before the Automotive Press Association. And because
much of the hydrogen used in fuel cell vehicles will be derived
from fossil fuels, he said, "fuel cell vehicles are not even
zero emission vehicles."
Battery electric cars rely on an electric grid that in many
regions of the United States is fueled by coal and gas, but
O'Connell said the U.S. grid is getting cleaner.
Public subsidies and regulations are the key forces driving
the competition between fuel cell vehicles and battery electric
vehicles in California, where state regulators have mandated
that up to 16 percent of vehicles, or 1.5 million cars, sold in
the state by 2025 be zero emission. Currently, about 2 percent
of the vehicles sold in California are electric cars.
Both fuel-cell cars and battery electric cars have
limitations that discourage many would-be buyers.
Most electric battery-powered cars on the market run for
fewer than 100 miles between recharging stops. Tesla's Model S
sedan and Model X sport utility can run for more than 200 miles
between charges, but the average Tesla sells for over $70,000.
Low gas prices undermine demand for both technologies. Only
about 67,700 electric vehicles were sold in the United States
last year - about 0.4 percent of the 16.5 million new cars and
trucks sold.
"The electric car that has earned one dime for its maker
hasn't been created yet," said Johan de Nysschen, president of
General Motors Co 's Cadillac luxury brand, on the
sidelines of the show.
Still, GM plans a new electric Chevrolet model with a
projected 200-mile range, and is experimenting with fuel cell
technology.
(Reporting by Alexandria Sage; Additional reporting by Joseph
White; Editing by Joseph White and Leslie Adler)