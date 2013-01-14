DETROIT Jan 14 Italian luxury carmaker Maserati's new V8 Quattroporte sedan will go on sale in the coming days at its U.S. dealer network for about $130,000, the company said ahead of its U.S. debut at the Detroit auto show on Monday.

Worldwide, Maserati wants to increase annual sales from about 5,000 cars at present to 50,000 in 2015 by entering segments where the potential volume is larger, Maserati CEO Harald Wester said in an interview.

The Quattroporte will also come in a less-costly V6 version, Wester said, which offers "more car for less money."

Maserati plans to introduce a smaller, less expensive "entry-level" Ghibli later this year and the Levante SUV in 2014. The redesigned Quattroporte begins arriving at European dealers next month and in the United States in June.

In Italy, the Quattroporte V8 will sell for 149,000 euros ($199,200), and the V6 four-wheel-drive version will be priced at 110,000 euros. The previous V8 version of the Maserati sold for 135,000 euros.

Maserati is a unit of Fiat SpA.