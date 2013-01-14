BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
DETROIT Jan 14 Italian luxury carmaker Maserati's new V8 Quattroporte sedan will go on sale in the coming days at its U.S. dealer network for about $130,000, the company said ahead of its U.S. debut at the Detroit auto show on Monday.
Worldwide, Maserati wants to increase annual sales from about 5,000 cars at present to 50,000 in 2015 by entering segments where the potential volume is larger, Maserati CEO Harald Wester said in an interview.
The Quattroporte will also come in a less-costly V6 version, Wester said, which offers "more car for less money."
Maserati plans to introduce a smaller, less expensive "entry-level" Ghibli later this year and the Levante SUV in 2014. The redesigned Quattroporte begins arriving at European dealers next month and in the United States in June.
In Italy, the Quattroporte V8 will sell for 149,000 euros ($199,200), and the V6 four-wheel-drive version will be priced at 110,000 euros. The previous V8 version of the Maserati sold for 135,000 euros.
Maserati is a unit of Fiat SpA.
* Karyopharm announces partial clinical hold to pause enrollment in Selinexor trials
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.