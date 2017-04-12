Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
NEW YORK, April 12 Volkswagen AG's top U.S. executive said the German automaker plans to build another new sport utility vehicle at its Chattanooga, Tennessee plant as demand surges for larger vehicles.
The world's largest automaker said in 2014 it planned $900 million to build a new SUV in Tennessee and VW will start selling its new seven-seat VW Atlas SUV in May. VW Group of America chief executive Hinrich Woebcken told reporters at the New York auto show the automaker also plans to build a smaller five-seat SUV in Tennessee but he declined to say when production will begin. (Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Franklin Paul)
WASHINGTON, June 14 A U.S. Justice Department lawyer said at a court hearing Wednesday it could take "weeks or months" before regulators decide whether to approval a software fix for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV diesel vehicles.
BERLIN, June 14 Germany's federal government is against individual states and cities banning cars with diesel engines to reduce pollution, a transport ministry spokesman said on Wednesday following reports that local authorities in Munich are considering such a step.