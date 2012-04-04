* Atlantic sedan could be built outside U.S.
* CEO: Fisker will make decision at end of summer
* Sedan seen as Fisker's first high-volume model
By Deepa Seetharaman
NEW YORK, April 3 Fisker Automotive, a maker of
plug-in hybrid sports cars, may build its second model outside
of the United States if federal funds intended to pay for the
vehicle's production fall through, the company's chief executive
said on Tuesday.
Earlier this year, the U.S. Department of Energy froze a
$529 million loan awarded to Fisker in 2009 as part of an Obama
administration program to spur advanced vehicle development.
The bulk of that loan was slated to help Fisker build the
new model, called the Atlantic, at a former General Motors Co
factory in Wilmington, Delaware.
"We're going to launch this car with or without the DOE,"
said Chief Executive Tom LaSorda during a media event ahead of
the New York auto show. "We're proceeding where the best cost
will be. We're looking for alternative options to the U.S., of
course."
LaSorda said Fisker would make a decision on where to build
the Atlantic by the end of the summer, when production of the
model was initially expected to begin. That will now be pushed
back.
LaSorda and other Fisker executives, including founder
Henrik Fisker, were in New York to showcase a concept version of
the Atlantic, previously known as Project NINA.
Fisker is still renegotiating the terms of the DOE loan. It
is also is seeking private financing and considering a
high-yield debt deal. LaSorda added that Fisker was also
interested in strategic partnerships.
The Delaware plant, which can build up to 100,000 cars, is
still the "primary" choice, but where the Atlantic is built
depends in part on who invests in the company, LaSorda said.
"One thing we need is investments," said LaSorda, a former
chief executive of Chrysler Group LLC, said.
"There's a lot of interested parties outside the U.S. The
investment will certainly influence us in where we might go," he
said, without elaborating.
RESTORING CREDIBILITY
The Atlantic is key to helping Fisker regain its credibility
after a series of setbacks with its flagship sports car, the
Karma. The Atlantic will cost about half of the Karma, which
carries a price tag of more than $100,000.
"This is their first high-volume model," said AutoPacific
analyst Dave Sullivan. "They need to have a flawless launch
because that's how they're going to end up paying the bills."
"They are struggling right now to gain credibility as a
manufacturer," he said.
The DOE froze its loan to Fisker because of a one-year delay
in the bringing the Karma to showrooms. The move forced Fisker
to suspend work at the Delaware factory and lay off 26 workers
in February.
Then in March, a Karma being tested by Consumer Reports
failed because of a defect in the battery packs made by supplier
A123 Systems Inc.
The battery packs are now being replaced at A123's cost.
LaSorda told reporters it was considering a number of battery
suppliers for the Atlantic, including A123.
Should the Atlantic not be built in Delaware, Fisker may
build vehicles off of a another, smaller platform that the
company is working on now.
Under LaSorda, Fisker has devised a business plan that
allows Fisker to be profitable without the DOE loans.
So far, Fisker has raised more than $1 billion in private
financing and LaSorda has also personally invested in the
company. Fisker has used $193 million of its DOE loan and has
not received a payment from the agency since last May.
Fisker recently raised $392 million in private financing,
according to a Fisker regulatory filing this week. It hopes to
raise $500 million.
The car maker was founded in 2007 by Henrik Fisker, a
one-time Aston Martin designer who was until recently its chief
executive. In February, Fisker named LaSorda as the new CEO to
manage Fisker's business strategy.
The Karma has benefited from the support of celebrities
such as actor Leonardo DiCaprio and pop icon Justin Bieber, who
received the car for his birthday this year.
(Reporting By Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by Chris Lewis)