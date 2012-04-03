NEW YORK, April 3 The strong yen and ongoing debt crisis in Europe will force Nissan Motor Co and Renault PA to operate in "crisis mode" in two of the world's major auto markets, their chief executive said on Tuesday.

"Over (a) period of five to 10 years, I have no doubt that the lack of restructuring in Europe, particularly for those carmakers who need it, is going to be a drag on their potential strategy in the future," Carlos Ghosn told car dealers ahead of the New York Auto Show.

(Reporting By Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)