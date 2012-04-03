* MKZ first model designed in Lincoln studio since '70s
* Ford must distinguish Fusion and MKZ - analyst
* MKZ is milestone in revival of Lincoln luxury brand
By Deepa Seetharaman
NEW YORK, April 2 Ford Motor Co is rolling out
new Lincoln models with a panoramic glass roof option to lure
younger, more affluent buyers, as the No. 2 U.S. automaker tries
to revive a luxury brand whose sales peaked two decades ago.
The new signature retractable 15-square-foot roof is just
one feature designed to distinguish the 2013 Lincoln MKZ sedan
in the crowded luxury market.
Ford is betting that fresh designs, glossier showrooms and a
personalized approach to service will help drive sales. T he MKZ,
which will be unveiled at the New York auto show this week, is
one of seven new or revamped Lincoln models to be introduced by
2015 intended to resuscitate the brand.
"We realize we have a long journey ahead of us, but I think
we have set a good foundation for it from the product and also
what we're trying to do with the consumer experience," said Mark
Fields, head of Ford operations in North and South America, at a
media event in New York's Chelsea neighborhood.
Lincoln was the top-selling luxury nameplate in the United
States in the 1990s, but last year, sales totaled 85,643, less
than half the vehicles sold by Lexus, Toyota Motor Co's
luxury brand.
Ford aims to lower the average age of Lincoln buyers to 57
years from 65, and raise the target average income by more than
50 percent to nearly $160,000 a year.
DATE NIGHT
Lincoln is also hoping that over time half of its buyers
will come from other luxury brands. Currently, Lincoln's
"conquest" rate is 37 percent.
To encourage more car shoppers to test drive a Lincoln, Ford
is considering initiatives like "the Lincoln date night," Ford's
head of global marketing, Jim Farley said.
"To reward you for sampling the brand, we'd like to take you
out to dinner, on Lincoln," Farley said. "It's a great way to
eliminate that friction that so many conquest customers will
have."
Ford has not released pricing information on the MKZ, nor
has it disclosed how much the glass roof option will cost. The
MKZ competes against the Cadillac CTS and the Lexus ES.
Lincoln is offering the MKZ with three different powertrain
options, including a hybrid that can get 41 miles per gallon in
the city, and a lane monitoring system. As a standard feature,
the MKZ will also come with MyLincoln Touch, a touch-screen
entertainment and navigation system.
The MKZ is the first Lincoln model since the 1970s to be
crafted by a group of designers devoted exclusively to the
luxury brand. The design team is headed by Max Wolff, a former
Cadillac exterior designer at General Motors Co.
"They are really trying to make an effort to differentiate
them from a content standpoint, from a ride and handling
standpoint, a quietness standpoint," IHS Automotive analyst
Rebecca Lindland said.
(Reporting By Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by Richard Chang)