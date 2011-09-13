By Helen Massy-Beresford
| FRANKFURT, Sept 13
FRANKFURT, Sept 13 Car makers are bracing for
tough times as Europe's economic woes threaten consumer
confidence at a time when governments can ill afford to bail out
the industry again and revive incentive schemes for buyers of
new cars.
Executives at the Frankfurt auto show said they did not
expect a crash of the same magnitude as the one that engulfed
the industry in 2009, but this time they will not be helped by
scrappage schemes, and they have probably missed their chance to
make the capacity cuts many think are needed.
Nissan Motor Co Ltd Chief Operating Officer
Toshiyuki Shiga said the Greece situation and knock-on effects
for Europe and beyond were a concern.
"I really hope that the governments will cooperate with each
other to minimise this impact. This is not only for Europe -- it
would be a global impact," he said.
Toyota Motor Europe Chief Executive Didier Leroy
warned on Monday that the Greek crisis could dent consumer
confidence in the region.
And France's PSA Peugeot Citroen SA , Europe's
second-biggest car maker after Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE), said
it would step up cost cuts and eliminate jobs without sacking
workers as it scramble to meet profitability targets despite the
harsher economic conditions.
Nissan's Shiga did not foresee a new bail-out by European
governments. "Compared with the last financial crisis ... I
think that today it is much more difficult to balance the
support ... and the healthy government financial situations."
Stephen Odell, chief executive of Ford Motor Co's
European operations, agreed more scrappage schemes were
unlikely.
"In terms of cash for clunkers, it's not a solution. I would
rather see government spending money on things that have
long-term action in the economies, that improve levels of
employment, improve consumer confidence," Odell said.
Car scrappage schemes buoyed car markets in 2009 and 2010
but the costs were high for governments and fewer car owners
would now qualify for scrappage schemes after the enthusiastic
uptake of previous offers.
CAPACITY CUTS?
While U.S. auto makers slashed production and tens of
thousands of jobs after the crisis, European capacity cuts --
with rare exceptions like GM unit Opel's move to shut its
Antwerp plant -- have been much less dramatic.
Some analysts estimate there might still be as much as 30
percent too much capacity in Europe, where governments and
unions are loath to allow lay-offs or plant closures in a
high-profile industry.
European auto makers' association ACEA estimates that some
2.3 million jobs in Europe are directly related to the
manufacture of vehicles or components, while around 12 million
livelihoods are indirectly linked to the industry.
Ford Europe's Odell conceded the weak economic outlook was
unlikely to translate into major capacity cuts. "In the last
crisis, I think if anything was going to happen it was going to
happen then," he said. "It probably should happen. I just am not
certain it will," he added.
Thomas Sedran, managing director at consultancy AlixPartners
agreed. "We just had a very big financial crisis. That would
have been an opportunity to reduce capacity ... Apparently there
are still governments that are prepared to sponsor companies and
keep them alive, which means that it takes a relatively long
time for them to die."
GM Europe President Nick Reilly told reporters its
restructuring was the biggest move to reduce overcapacity taken
during the last crisis. "There were a couple of companies that
did a little bit of restructuring, but there is still
overcapacity in Europe," he said.
That put pressure on Opel's profitability, even if its own
capacity was at the right level, Reilly said. "It means that
others are putting prices down."
While the debt crisis made capacity cuts more likely, Reilly
added: "There's a lot of political influence in some of our
European companies so that makes it more difficult. It's not
necessarily just a business decision."
If fears about the future were on executives' minds, the new
models on display told a different story. Auto makers put on a
brave face, showing off new models from city cars to SUVs on
lavish display stands.
"Inside here I can forget the economy," said Nissan's Shiga.
"We should not be too pessimistic. The market is moving,"
Shiga added. "I fully understand that there are many economic
difficulties but if all the business people become pessimistic
... you know the vicious cycle."
(Additional reporting by Ben Klayman, Maria Sheahan and Gilles
Guillaume; Editing by Chris Wickham and David Holmes)