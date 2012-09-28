BRIEF-Pratt & Whitney says will invest about $386 mln in Georgia facility
* Pratt & Whitney says will invest approximately $386 million in its Columbus, Georgia, facility
PARIS, Sept 28 European carmakers' association ACEA: * did not discuss market problems in Europe on fri-ACEA president Sergio Marchionne * does not have a common position other than of dealing with regulatory
matters -Marchionne * All ACEA members will reach decisions on overcapacity on their own
-Marchionne
* Dollar reverses course in wake of Yellen comments (Updates with European markets close)
* Yellen says Fed to raise interest rates at an upcoming meeting