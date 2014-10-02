PARIS Oct 2 Car executives at Volkswagen
and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) on
Thursday urged European regulators not to overburden the
industry with excessive emission targets, especially in times of
an economic downturn.
EU nations have agreed to reduce emissions from new cars to
95 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometre (g/km) by 2021 from
around 127 g/km in 2013.
Volkswagen Group Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn said he
was concerned by talk of even tougher targets for the period
after, before the industry had time to develop for electric
cars, plug-in hybrids and other fuel-efficient technologies.
"We are working flat out to make our vehicles and plants
more efficient. And we are ready for further challenging CO2
thresholds. But what I also say is: It is still too early to
define the specifics," Winterkorn told reporters on the
sidelines of the Paris car show. "It would be fatal to take the
third step before we have even taken the first."
He said every additional gram of CO2 the company saves in
its European fleet costs the VW group almost 100 million euros
($127 million).
Winterkorn's comments were echoed by FCA Chief Executive
Sergio Marchionne who urged Brussels to be realistic and take
the current economic environment into account.
"There is a limit to what the industry can take and I think
we are at the limits now," Marchionne said.
"There are things you don't do in times of economic
contraction: you don't throw an additional cost on an industry
that is already struggling."
The European Commission is expected to make a policy
statement on a new 2025 standard for CO2 emissions from cars
later this year.
There has been talk of bringing transport, which is Europe's
biggest source of greenhouse gas emissions after the power
sector, into the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS) to reduce the
costs the car industry faces in meeting existing regulation as
well as tackling oversupply on the carbon market.
Environmental campaigners, however, say such a move would
undermine more effective policies.
Several carmakers unveiled new, more efficient models at the
Paris show, including Lamborghini's Asterion, a high-performance
plug-in hybrid concept car. Volkswagen debuted a Porsche Cayenne
hybrid SUV and a Passat plug-in hybrid saloon.
