PARIS Oct 2 German carmaker Daimler's
Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said he now expected
the global car market to grow by only 3 percent this year, as
the Ukraine-Russia crisis dents demand and growth slows in
markets such as Brazil and Argentina.
Zetsche had previously expected the market to growth by
between 4 and 5 percent.
Speaking at the Paris auto show on Thursday, he also said he
continued to see growth at Daimler's Mercedes-Benz brand in
China, the world's biggest automotive market.
"Growth has slowed, but from a much broader base. We must
not forget that it is the second largest economy. We see
double-digit growth this year," Zetsche said at the show.
Demand in Russia continues to be above the prior-year level,
despite a need to raise prices to compensate for the weaker
rouble, Zetsche said.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing
by David Holmes)