PARIS Oct 2 The chief executive of Fiat-Chrysler, Sergio Marchionne, said on Thursday he thought the company did not need a capital increase to fund its investment plan.

Speaking to reporters at the Paris auto show, Marchionne reiterated that the board of the newly-merged company would examine all capital-boosting options, including taking on more debt, a mandatory convertible bond and a possible capital increase, at the end of the month.

"A capital increase is not necessary" to fund the investment plan, Marchionne said.

Marchionne also confirmed the group's full-year guidance, adding that he would only look at the targets after third-quarter results. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)