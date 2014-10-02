(Makes clear in paragraph 15 that 18 pct drop in U.S. sales was
for 500 model)
* Fiat to unveil 500X at this month's Paris auto show
* Analysts concerned by lack of other launches
* Fiat brand aims to lift sales by nearly 30 pct by 2018
By Agnieszka Flak
PARIS, Oct 2 While rivals roll out new models
and concept cars, Fiat has little to show at the Paris
auto show besides another variant of its retro-styled 500
compact car, in what is starting to look like a worrying trend
for the carmaker's namesake brand.
Following the full takeover of U.S. unit Chrysler, the
newly-named Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) has set out an
ambitious growth plan focused on its upmarket Alfa Romeo,
Maserati and Jeep brands.
Analysts say it makes sense to concentrate on higher-margin
premium vehicles that are selling strongly in the United States
and emerging markets, but are concerned the group is neglecting
a Fiat brand which still accounts for a large chunk of sales.
FCA sold 1.5 million Fiats last year, with deliveries of the
mass-market brand accounting for 34 percent of the group total.
The 500X debuting in Paris should help lift sales by adding
to the popular mini-SUV category. But the crossover car is
unlikely to significantly change the face of Fiat's core brand,
starved of models and stuck with an ageing line-up.
"The 500 is getting older and older, the success of its
variants has been limited and they lack a competitive offering
at a time when Volkswagen, Peugeot and
Renault continue to launch new cars," said Sascha
Gommel, an analyst at Commerzbank. "Even if the European
recovery was gaining momentum, Fiat would definitely lose out."
BUMPS IN THE ROAD
Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne struck gold in 2007 when
he chose the 500 hatchback to revive the flagging Fiat marque,
selling more than a million in the six years after relaunch.
Sold in more than 100 countries the Fiat 500 -- as Italian
as a cup of espresso or actress Sophia Loren -- was meant to be
Marchionne's answer to BMW's Mini and help drive sales
of other models within the Fiat family.
But a strategy that got off to a promising start hit a few
bumps in the road, not least an economic crisis that pushed car
sales in Europe into a six-year slump, from which the sector is
only gradually recovering.
European sales of the 500 are still high but have come down
from their 2008-9 peaks, despite customised features and
electric and cabriolet versions. A rise in buyer incentives in
the United States and Europe to boost sales also hints at
problems and risks devaluing the product, analysts say.
Meanwhile, Fiat dealers say the 500 revamp has failed to rub
off on other cars within the brand, some of which are looking
tired. Fiat's Punto hatchback is already nine years old.
"Mini did the classic rollout of keeping sales steady over
the years by slowly and steadily introducing product variations,
but Fiat is not that disciplined," said Jane Nakagawa, managing
director at Portia Consulting. "To the average consumer, the
variations they have come out with were relatively invisible."
Fiat's global market share in the B-segment of small
sub-compact cars has fallen from 9.3 percent in 2007 to 6.2
percent last year and is expected to dip below that level to 5.7
percent by 2018, according to forecaster IHS Automotive.
In the city car A-segment, under which Fiat's popular 500
and Panda models fall, Fiat's market share is seen falling from
around 7 percent to just under 5 percent between 2007-18.
MOVING ON
Fiat needed half the time it took Mini or Kia to
breach the 40,000 sales mark in the U.S. market. However, Fiat
500 sales peaked in 2012 and fell 18 percent last year, while
overall volumes for the Fiat brand dipped 1.2 percent in 2013.
The larger five-door 500L was hit by two recalls and the
Serbian factory which produces the model was temporarily
suspended last month due to "market conditions".
"The 500L recall was a bump in the road and we are ready to
move on," said Jason Stoicevich, head of the Fiat brand for
North America. He said Fiat was on track to have its best sales
year in the United States this year since the brand was brought
back there in 2011, with sales through September up 8 percent.
Stoicevich is betting on the 500X to speak to U.S. consumers
who like sport utility vehicles (SUVs), are looking for
something larger than a city car, and want a sturdier car with
all-wheel drive capability to withstand harsher weather.
"This is going to be a real game-changer," he said. "It is
the first vehicle we will put on the road here where there
really is no reason for rejection in terms of either size or
capability."
A TALL ORDER
As a group, FCA plans to invest 48 billion euros ($61
billion) over five years to boost sales by 60 percent to 7
million cars.
Its ambitions for Fiat are more modest in comparison: sales
are seen growing by nearly 30 percent to 1.9 vehicles by 2018,
with the brand focusing growth on the Americas and Asia, while
aiming to keep deliveries flat in a struggling European market.
But some analysts think that will be a tall order,
especially if Fiat has to compete with Alfa Romeo, Maserati and
Jeep for the heavily indebted group's stretched finances.
They also say Fiat's five-year product pipeline of 27 new
entries includes few surprises besides remakes of its popular
500, Panda, or Punto models. By 2017, the brand will only
feature two or three models in the fast-growing compact SUV
segment, they add.
FCA said during its strategy announcement it recognised the
need to purify the DNA of the Fiat brand, and that it would
develop products that are either "functional" or "aspirational".
It also said it would leverage the 500 family to expand in
the upper segment of the mainstream market.
"That entire brand has lots of magic sprinkled on their
product," said Portia's Nakagawa, referring to the 500's past
successes and the new Panda, which has been selling well. "But
they also need to make some hard choices about which models fit
the idea of functional or aspirational, and which need to go."
(1 US dollar = 0.7925 euro)
(Additional reporting by Bernie Woodall in Detroit and Laurence
Frost in Paris; Editing by Mark Potter)