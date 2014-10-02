* Daimler trims market growth view to 3-4 pct from 4-5 pct
* VW doubts return to pre-crisis sales in Europe
* Ford says momentum in Europe has flattened a bit
* Renault relaunches Espace people carrier as crossover SUV
* European car market link.reuters.com/cas92w
(Adds more executive comments)
By Edward Taylor and Laurence Frost
PARIS, Oct 2 German luxury automaker Daimler
has cut its growth forecast for the global car
market, blaming cooler demand in emerging markets and a plunge
in Russian sales which has put a fledgling European industry
recovery in jeopardy.
Speaking as the Paris auto show opened to the media on
Thursday, Daimler chief executive Dieter Zetsche said he now
expected the global car market to grow by 3-4 percent this year,
down from a previous forecast of 4-5 percent.
Other executives shared his caution, particularly over
Europe where a six-year sales slump has left demand around 20
percent below pre-crisis levels and sluggish economies have put
a question mark over whether the gap will close anytime soon.
"Perhaps we will arrive at 13 million or 13.5 million
(overall vehicle sales in Europe). But the market won't return
to (the pre-crisis level of) 15.5 million, I'm sure of it,"
Martin Winterkorn, the chief executive of Europe's biggest
carmaker Volkswagen, said on the eve of the show.
Europe's car market has returned to growth this year,
although widespread incentives for buyers and government subsidy
schemes in some countries have made it difficult to gauge the
strength of underlying demand.
A source familiar with the matter told Reuters that car
sales in Germany rose by more than 5 percent in September,
bouncing back from a decline in August and giving a year-to-date
increase of 2.9 percent.
But demand has been erratic and executives are particularly
concerned about Russia -- once tipped to overtake Germany as
Europe's largest auto market -- where new car sales tumbled 26
percent year-on-year in August due to a slowing economy hit by
Western sanctions over the crisis in Ukraine.
"Earlier this year, momentum was at the upper end of
expectations but it's flattening out a bit," Ford Europe
Chief Executive Stephen Odell told reporters, referring to the
broader European market.
BMW Chief Executive Norbert Reithofer, meanwhile,
said price levels in Europe had improved, but not by as much as
the German carmaker's managers would have liked.
He forecast it would take more than three years for the
European market to return to pre-crisis levels.
LONG-TERM VIEW
Despite their concerns, some executives said they were
keeping faith with the Russian market, and in some cases
sticking to sales forecasts.
"The Russian market will come back. One has to think in
longer terms," Volkswagen's Winterkorn said. "It's right, we cut
production (temporarily in September at the Kaluga plant) but
Russia will come back, I'm convinced of that."
Toyota also said it expected to ride out the worst
of the slump in Russia's car market, and stuck to its goal of
increasing sales to a million vehicles in Europe next year.
Didier Leroy, the Japanese carmaker's head of European
operations, said that while sales of entry-level cars in Russia
were down 25-30 percent, hurting many of its competitors, demand
for premium vehicles was down a more modest 8 percent.
Vehicles such as its Camry and Lexus have helped Toyota to
boost its share of the declining Russian market by about 1
percent this year, he added.
With carmakers scrapping for market share across Europe, the
Paris show is packed with new fuel-efficient small cars and
compact SUVs designed to tap into stronger performing segments
of the market.
Among the new models in Paris is Renault's revamp
of the elderly Espace people carrier as a crossover sport
utility vehicle. It was launched on Thursday 30 years after the
first model was unleashed on European consumers who hadn't yet
realised they wanted one.
Once the European market leader, the Espace is now one of
the laggards of its category, far behind the Ford S-Max,
which struck out in a sportier direction from its 2006
introduction and is unveiling another timely update in Paris.
"It's a global shift affecting even family vehicles, and it
is here to stay," Societe Generale analyst Philippe Barrier
said. "Designers are having to compromise as people look for
something sportier."
Daimler's Zetsche said growth was also slowing in emerging
markets such as Brazil and Argentina. But he played down fears
of a sharp slowdown in China, the world's biggest car market.
"Growth has slowed, but from a much broader base," he said.
"We must not forget that it is the second largest economy. We
see double-digit growth this year."
(Additional reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Andreas Cremer;
Writing by David Goodman and Mark Potter; Editing by Keith Weir)