Sept 26 Luxury auto giants BMW, Audi
and Mercedes have been enjoying robust
demand in China for almost three years as they vie to be the
world's biggest premium car manufacturer. That could be about to
change.
While carmakers will use this week's Paris auto show to
display models such as Audi's updated $146,600 top-of-the-line
R8 coupe and Porsche's $126,000 four-wheel drive 911, the fate
of the vehicles will be decided thousands of miles away in
China, where premium-car buyers are showing signs of saturation.
Effects of a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy,
where BMW, Audi and Mercedes account for about three quarters of
luxury car sales, have already made themselves felt.
There is much at stake for the European carmakers, which
have invested in local factories with Chinese partners to
sidestep hefty duties on imported cars.
Daimler warned on Sept. 20 that profit at its Mercedes
division would slip this year, citing heightened competition in
China and the crisis in austerity-hit Europe.
"We're bracing for a challenging environment," chief
executive Dieter Zetsche said.
The day before, Porsche said it would cut output and
spending next year to offset lower sales.
OVERCONSUMPTION
"The Chinese have overconsumed premium cars in recent
years," Singapore-based Bernstein analyst Max Warburton wrote in
a study published on Sept. 25. "Right now, we see a number of
risks to sustained high profits from China."
Sales of high-end cars have surged in China since 2010
because of strong demand from the growing ranks of millionaires,
making China a profit driver for luxury automakers, with Europe
in the doldrums and the U.S. economy expanding slowly.
But a decline in China's growth rates over the past six
quarters is prompting luxury buyers to switch to smaller
vehicles, undermining pricing and swelling inventories.
The HSBC China manufacturing purchasing managers' index
(PMI) fell to its lowest level since March 2009 in August,
mirroring a decline in China's official PMI index and further
delaying expectations of an economic rebound.
The rate of growth of Chinese premium car sales may slow to
25 percent this year or 1.23 million vehicles and to about 18
percent per annum through 2015, from last year's 44 percent
surge to 980,000 cars, research firm IHS Automotive said.
Warburton said China also lacked the infrastructure to cope
with an expected surge in the availability of used premium cars
that will compete with new vehicles as drivers offload unwanted
models, hurting prices and driving down residual values.
Sales of used premium cars in China may rise 45 percent this
year to 309,000 from 213,000 in 2011, Warburton said, and the
supply of used premium vehicles may almost triple by 2016.
Back in Paris, China's luxury leader Audi is rolling out
facelifted coupe and spyder versions of its R8 supercar. Other
presentations include the sleek new RS5 cabriolet and the
five-door A3 Sportback.
The top-of-the-line R8 V10 Plus burns 12.9 litres of fuel
per 100 kilometres, relying on a 550-horsepower 10-cylinder
engine. Due to hit European showrooms by the end of the year,
the model costs $223,700.
Porsche, which counts China as its No. 2 market, just behind
the U.S., will show an advanced four-wheel drive version of the
911 Carrera as coupe and cabriolet, with extended rear wings to
allow for fitting wider rear wheels and tyres.
Mercedes, which has pledged to surpass BMW and Audi to
regain the worldwide luxury-car crown by 2020, will show the new
CLS Shooting Brake, a revamped version of the A-Class compact
and an electrified concept of its B-Class small car. The
carmaker will also show a design sculpture as a teaser for the
expected redesign of its flagship S-Class saloon next year.
Unveilings by world market leader BMW, which sells half its
flagship limousines including the 5-Series and 7-Series in
China, include an updated 3-Series Touring estate and a new
four-wheel drive version of the 1-Series coupe.
Even BMW, whose Chinese brand sales grew about 30 percent in
the first eight months to 192,800 autos, almost five times the
Mercedes brand's meagre 6.2 percent gain to 127,700 vehicles, is
bracing for an end to China's car-buying craze.
LEADING POSITION
"Business will normalize," said Friedrich Eichiner, finance
chief of BMW, which has two plants in China with its partner
Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd.
"We mustn't forget that the boom was a counter reaction to
the banking and financial crisis of 2008. "The Chinese economy
was leading the way. But the (car) market has now grown to a
certain size."
Shanghai-based IHS analyst Bin Zhu said German carmakers'
leading position was not under threat, although they had pushed
too much volume into the world's No. 2 luxury market, inflating
dealership inventories and triggering massive discounts.
"The top luxury manufacturers are laying heavy hopes on
China," Zhu said. "The German companies are still gaining ground
and will keep dominating the market."
Zhu doesn't expect the dynamics behind China's luxury-car
boom to weaken substantially, saying discounts are spurring
demand again and it has picked up since the summer.
The premium sector will continue to outgrow China's
underlying passenger car market, which may expand no more than 9
percent to 13.79 million vehicles in 2012, adding only
single-digit growth per year through 2015, IHS says.
"There will be some restraint in Paris but luxury will
certainly be on display despite a dominant sentiment of
austerity," said Frankfurt-based IHS analyst Mario Franjicevic.