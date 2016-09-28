PARIS, Sept 28 Daimler on Wednesday
said it was working on a new "hypercar" and also plans to expand
its range of upmarket AMG Mercedes-Benz performance cars by at
least 10 models.
The hypercar, due to be produced in about 2.5 years' time,
will have the powertrain of the current Mercedes-Benz Formula 1
car with a modified gearbox and it will be made from carbon
fibre.
"In the past Formula one cars and road cars were separate.
Now these are moving closer together," Thomas Weber, a Daimler
board member responsible for development at Mercedes-Benz told
Reuters on the sidelines of a Mercedes-AMG event in Paris on
Wednesday.
Daimler did not provide details of the car's top speed,
horsepower, or sticker price, but did say that research teams
from the Mercedes Benz AMG division and the conpany's Formula 1
engineers were working on the project.
Tobias Moers, Chief Executive of Mercedes-AMG, told Reuters
that the car would have in excess of 1,000 horsepower.
AMG is a sub-brand of Mercedes-Benz which already makes
tuned-up versions of the S-Class limousine, G-class offroader
and also the A-and B-Class compact cars.
The company said it expects to boost sales this year after
delivering almost 70,000 cars in 2015, up from 32,200 in 2013
thanks to sales of the AMG-GT, a flagship model designed to take
on Porsche, costing between 97,000 and 112,900
euros($126,572.19).
The company also unveiled the new Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster
in Paris. This is an open-top version of the car with a 476
horsepower engine.
Moers said: "We will top up our portfolio by at least ten
newcomers. With that, we will offer a choice of no less than 48
different AMG performance cars."
($1 = 0.8920 euros)
(Reporting by Edward Taylor. Editing by Jane Merriman)