PARIS, Sept 29 Daimler has set up a new division to push digital technologies, enabling services like ride-hailing and autonomous driving, Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said on Thursday.

"Connectivity, autonomous driving, sharing and electric drive systems - each of these four trends has the potential to turn our industry on its head. Yet the real revolution lies in intelligently linking the four trends," Zetsche said at a Mercedes-Benz press conference in Paris.

Daimler is calling the division CASE, to incorporate connected, autonomous, car sharing and electric under one arm. "To guarantee the logical fusion of all four future trends, we are bringing together the respective activities."

Zetsche also unveiled a concept vehicle and the "EQ" electric vehicle brand at Mercedes-Benz. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Victoria Bryan)