(Adds missing "first half of last year" in 16th paragraph)
By Laurence Frost and Gilles Guillaume
PARIS Oct 2 The minivan is dead, long live the
SUVan. Renault has revamped the elderly Espace people
carrier as a crossover sport utility vehicle as it seeks to
relive the marque's past glories.
Illustrating a market shift to more rugged-looking vehicles,
the fifth Espace - smaller than its predecessors but still
gargantuan by European standards - made its debut at the Paris
auto show on Thursday, 30 years after the first model was
unleashed on European consumers who hadn't yet realised they
wanted one.
Like the Chrysler Voyager that narrowly preceded it - and
contributed to the North American cult of the "soccer mom" - the
Renault Espace created a whole new market for large minivans and
swiftly became a hit for its maker. More than 1.2 million of the
vehicles have been sold over the three decades.
"It's certainly a great nameplate to revive, because it was
quite something for Renault," UBS analyst Philippe Houchois
said. "It was about the closest Renault ever got to a premium
product."
For almost a decade Renault has been all but banished from
larger-car categories after a series of flops such as the 2007
Laguna sedan and Vel Satis, since discontinued. Instead, the
company has been doing brisk business in low-cost cars under its
budget Dacia badge.
Under chief designer Laurens van den Acker, hired from Mazda
in 2009, the core brand has begun pushing back with smaller
models such as the fourth Renault Clio mini and Captur, Europe's
best-selling subcompact SUV.
But the real test comes with the Espace - the current
version of which is 11 years old - and a slew of launches coming
in its wake. A compact offroader, an updated Megane hatchback
and a successor to the hapless Laguna will share common
architecture with 43.4 percent-owned alliance partner Nissan
.
FROM LEADER TO LAGGARD
Once the European market leader, the Espace is now one of
the laggards of its category, far behind the Ford S-Max,
which struck out in a sportier direction from its 2006
introduction and is unveiling another timely update in Paris.
Large SUVs overtook European minivan sales in 2008 and
doubled their tally last year, claiming 17 percent of sales in
the size category, data from IHS Automotive show.
"It's a global shift affecting even family vehicles, and it
is here to stay," Societe Generale analyst Philippe Barrier
said. "Designers are having to compromise as people look for
something sportier."
For the new Espace, Renault boss Carlos Ghosn gave his top
designer a tough brief: achieve a more rugged, muscular look and
cut the vehicle's size and fuel consumption while keeping the
interior roominess of its "one-box" predecessor.
"He asked us to totally innovate with the Espace," van den
Acker told Reuters in an earlier interview. "We needed to give
the vehicle a smaller physical footprint and much better
aerodynamics.
"But a lot of the things that are good for aerodynamics and
CO2 emissions are also good for design."
Compared with previous generations, the new Espace has a
lower-slung, elongated look. Like the Jaguar XE sedan
also displayed in Paris, the Renault vehicle drew on aerodynamic
and acoustic modelling from U.S. software maker Exa to reduce
development costs.
The production model unveiled on Thursday closely resembles
the preceding concept car with its "strong nose", as van den
Acker described it. Pricing will be announced when order books
open early next year.
But Ford, which achieved four times Renault's European sales
of the Espace with 17,000 S-Max deliveries in the first half of
last year, will not give up its edge readily.
The new Ford vehicle, which also goes on sale next year,
adds more efficient EcoBoost engines, upgraded folding rear
passenger seats and optional all-wheel drive.
"The S-Max somewhat invented the shift from pure minivans to
sport utility vehicles," Ford product development chief Raj Nair
told Reuters. "We've upped our game to ensure that the S-Max
remains leader."
(Editing by David Goodman)