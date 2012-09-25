* Performance and economy cars bracket the debuts
* New luxury 'shooting brakes' from Porsche, Mercedes-Benz
* Paris auto show opens to media Thursday, public Saturday
By Paul Lienert
Sept 25 Europe's crisis-hit automakers will try
to lure environment-conscious families when they unveil a series
of low-emission, compact crossover models at this week's
biennial Paris auto show.
BMW's Active Concept Tourer and Mitsubishi Motors'
Outlander PHEV are among at least eight "green
crossovers", which combine features of sport utility vehicles
(SUV) and passenger cars.
Luxury and performance still have their champions, while
economy and value will be exemplified by the new Opel Adam city
car from General Motors' European subsidiary and the
redesigned Dacia Logan from Renault's Romanian
affiliate.
Sandwiched between the supercars and sub-compacts, fans of
mainstream models will get their first close-up look at such
redesigned mass-market cars as Volkswagen's Golf and
Ford Motor Co's Mondeo.
COMPACT CROSSOVERS
Crossovers will command much of the public's attention,
particularly the ones that have been electrified to reduce
carbon emissions.
The five-passenger BMW Concept Active Tourer is noteworthy
not only for its plug-in hybrid powertrain - the three-cylinder
gasoline engine and twin electric motors are adapted from BMW's
i8 hybrid sports car - but for its new tall-roof hatchback
design that borrows styling cues from other BMWs.
A version of the compact crossover may enter production in
late 2013 as the 1 Series GT.
Mitsubishi unveiled its redesigned Outlander crossover in
August at the Moscow auto show and is bringing to Paris a new
plug-in hybrid version which it says is the world's first. The
new Outlander PHEV goes on sale early next year in Europe.
More radically styled green crossover concept cars for Paris
include Nissan Motor Co's TeRRA, with a hydrogen fuel
cell furnishing power to the electric motors, and the Smart
Forstars, a tiny battery-powered two-seater which the Daimler AG
subsidiary dubs an SUC, for "sports utility coupe."
Even without electric motors and batteries, crossovers are
still attracting plenty of attention.
Among the new production models that combine elements of
conventional estates and more rugged utility vehicles are the
Chevrolet Trax, the Mini Paceman and the Volvo V40 Cross
Country. The Trax is a mini crossover intended for Europe and
140 other world markets, while the Paceman is a two-door
companion to the Mini Countryman crossover.
The V40 Cross Country is a wagonlike compact sibling to the
popular XC70 Cross Country.
HIGH-PERFORMANCE MODELS
Wagons or estate cars are still popular in Europe,
especially among more affluent buyers. So it's no surprise that
the Paris show will provide the launchpad for two new luxury
"shooting brakes" - originally a British term for custom-built
shooting carriages - one based on the Mercedes-Benz CLS, the
other on the Porsche Panamera.
The emphasis on utility and environmental consciousness will
not put off the makers of sports and high-performance models.
Three premium British two-seaters will be featured: the
all-new Jaguar F-Type convertible, the redesigned
Aston Martin DB9 in both coupe and convertible variants and the
McLaren P1, a super-coupe that will arrive late next year,
positioned above the company's $240,000 MP4-12C.
Struggling French automaker Peugeot SA, largely a
purveyor of mass-market automobiles and high-mileage diesel
engines, is also dipping its toe into the supercar pond with a
high-performance concept called Onyx that draws inspiration, as
well as a powerful diesel-hybrid powertrain, from the company's
Le Mans endurance racecars.