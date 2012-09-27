* China auto market outlook also in focus
* Even strongest automakers starting to feel vulnerable
* VW sales chief says braced for more negative surprises
* Peugeot CEO sees no recovery in Europe next year
By Laurence Frost and Christiaan Hetzner
PARIS, Sept 27 Executives bemoaning the
worsening outlook for Europe's car market hope the no-frills
small cars on display at the Paris auto show starting Thursday
will lure customers in austerity-hit markets, while premium
limousines will woo Chinese buyers.
Even the carmakers that had until recently been thriving,
poaching market share from ailing competitors, are feeling the
pinch as tight budgets, high unemployment and fears about the
future keep customers away from showrooms.
Volkswagen AG sales chief Christian Klingler
told reporters at the show there would likely be no significant
rebound in the European market over the next two years.
"We're bracing for more negative surprises in 2013, perhaps
also in 2014," Klingler said.
VW Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn had told reporters on
the eve of the show that 2013 would be "a very challenging year,
especially in Europe." The biggest challenges would be southern
European markets, he said.
Volkswagen, Europe's largest automaker, warned earlier in
the week that business conditions had become "significantly more
difficult."
PSA Peugeot Citroen CEO Philippe Varin told
reporters at the show he did not see a recovery in the European
market next year as he warned the previously robust German
market was now starting to weaken too.
His prediction chimes with those of other carmakers hoping
for a recovery in Europe in 2014 or 2015.
Peugeot's domestic rival Renault SA had on
Wednesday slashed its market forecasts and said its full-year
vehicle sales goal was under pressure, while Peugeot, which in
July announced a factory closure and 8,000 job cuts, predicted
rivals would soon have to follow suit.
Fiat SpA Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne, also
president of European industry association ACEA, renewed his
call for a Europe-wide approach to the problem of excess
production capacity that is piling pressure on carmakers'
profitability as sales stagnate.
"We have a collective responsibility in the industry to
carry out a progressive restructuring at European level,"
Marchionne told a news conference.
Paris is a quiet show for Fiat, which has delayed
investments in the volume sector pending a market recovery.
Buyers will have to wait until the Detroit auto show in January
2013 to see new models from high-end Maserati, including its
SUV, and the Alfa Romeo 4C sports car.
Elsewhere Alfred Rieck, sales chief of Opel which is showing
its new Adam mini car in Paris, told Reuters at the show he
expected the General Motors Co unit to sell more than 1
million vehicles this year.
NO TAILWINDS
However, Opel also sees dark clouds ahead. "I am not being a
pessimist when I say that we are not expecting any tailwinds
from the market next year," Rieck said.
Rieck highlighted the fierce price competition automakers
face in Europe, saying he could not forecast Opel's market share
because he could not predict competitors' pricing.
South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Co said on
Wednesday it was deferring its sales and market share target by
at least a year due to the dismal outlook.
Japan's Toyota Motor Corp sounded an equally
cautious note: "My personal opinion is, at least for the next
two to three years, I don't believe that we will have a strong
recovery," the group's Europe CEO Didier Leroy said on
Wednesday.
Mass-market automakers squeezed by low-cost brands on the
one hand and premium marques on the other are hoping their own
forays, both upmarket and downmarket, will pay off.
Renault's Romanian affiliate, Dacia, is showing all-new
versions of the Logan and Sandero models that have been an
unexpected hit in Europe, as its core brand struggles.
Prospects for China's auto market - the world's largest -
will also be in focus at the show, which opens to the public on
Saturday. After boosting the earnings of premium carmakers such
as Daimler AG, Audi and BMW, Chinese growth
is beginning to slow.
But carmakers facing slumping markets in Europe have little
choice but to pin their hopes on growth further afield - even if
the breakneck pace they have enjoyed in recent years has eased.
VW's Winterkorn said on Wednesday the company's goal was "to
take advantage from our global presence ... Russia, China,
India, the U.S. or South America are all growing markets."
Audi chief Rupert Stadler said it was possible the European
market could stagnate for one to two years.
And Daimler chief Dieter Zetsche called into doubt next
year's profit target at Mercedes, pointing to a tougher
environment for vehicle sales.