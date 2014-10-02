(Corrects spelling of executive's name in second paragraph)
By Gilles Guillaume
PARIS Oct 2 PSA Peugeot Citroen is
talking to potential clients for an anticipated surplus of
engines as BMW and Ford stop using motors
jointly developed with the French carmaker, a senior executive
said on Thursday.
Paris-based Peugeot is contact with at least three possible
customers for 1.6-litre gasoline engines manufactured for BMW
and larger diesels built for Ford in Tremery, eastern France,
powertrain chief Christian Chapelle told Reuters.
BMW and Ford both pulled the plug on engine deals with
Peugeot after it entered a short-lived alliance with General
Motors in 2012. Peugeot and Ford still share some smaller
diesels.
BMW is steadily introducing its own gasoline engines to
replace those developed with Peugeot and produced in Douvrin,
northern France, while Ford is dropping Peugeot diesels of
2-litres and above.
"PSA still has the right to sell these engines and there are
plenty of people who are interested," Chapelle said in an
interview at the Paris car show, declining to elaborate.
(Reporting by Laurence Frost and Irene Preisinger; editing by
Keiron Henderson)