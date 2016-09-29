PARIS, Sept 29 French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen plans to sell over 150,000 Peugeot vehicles in Iran in the second half of this year and over 300,000 in 2017, CEO Carlos Tavares told reporters at the Paris autoshow on Thursday.

Peugeot, the biggest-selling European carmaker in pre-sanctions Iran, suspended sales in 2012 when an international boycott against Iran due to its nuclear programme was extended to the automobile sector. Most sanctions were lifted in January. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Richard Lough)