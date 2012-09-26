* Peugeot CEO sees rival car plant closures
* Renault cuts market forecasts
* Renault CEO says delivery goal under pressure
PARIS, Sept 26 The heads of France's main
automakers issued grim warnings on the prolonged European market
slump and its consequences as industry executives gathered for
the Paris auto show.
Renault slashed its market forecasts on Wednesday
on the eve of the European auto industry's biggest event of the
year and said its full-year vehicle sales goal was under
pressure.
PSA Peugeot Citroen Chief Executive Philippe
Varin, who in July announced a factory closure and 8,000
additional job cuts, predicted that rivals would soon be forced
to follow suit.
"It's obvious that a certain number of plants will have to
close," Varin told Les Echos in an interview published on
Wednesday, describing the European industry's situation as
"untenable".
Europe is in the grip of its most sustained auto-market
slump in decades, piling up regional losses for mass automakers
such as Peugeot, Ford and General Motors' Opel
division.
"Some of our competitors in Europe are losing even more
money than us on every car they sell," Varin said. "We've laid
out our plans, but other manufacturers will have to take similar
steps."
Peugeot is seeking to cut more than 10 percent of its
100,000-strong domestic workforce in response to a sales
collapse that has seen the automaker consume almost 200 million
euros ($257 million) a month in cash.
Renault CEO Carlos Ghosn, in a separate interview with Le
Figaro newspaper, reiterated the company's pledge to achieve
positive operating cash flow this year, even as its outlook
darkens.
The French automaker told investors earlier on Wednesday
that it expects the auto market to shrink 13 percent in France
and 7-8 percent in Europe this year - compared with previously
forecast declines of 11 percent and 6-7 percent respectively.
LABOUR COSTS
Renault's goal to increase deliveries this year is "strongly
under pressure", Ghosn said.
"We see no improvement next year," he added. "The market
will be at best stable, or more likely a little lower."
Renault can offer no guarantees against job cuts, the CEO
added, calling for government action to improve industrial
competitiveness. The French state has a 15 percent stake in
Renault and two board seats.
Recent statements by ministers seem "headed in the right
direction", Ghosn said. "But now we're waiting for decisions and
a plan of action."
Peugeot's Varin also pressed for measures to cut French
industrial labour costs by 5-10 percent through a reduction of
wage taxes and said discussions were underway on moves to
prolong state-subsidized temporary layoffs.
Peugeot and GM still intend to develop four vehicle
programmes together under the framework of the cost-cutting
alliance unveiled earlier this year, Varin added.
The two carmakers outlined plans to pool development of
large sedans, compact minivans or SUVs, a subcompact for
emerging markets and another small car with an unspecified
"low-emissions" powertrain, in addition to a dual-clutch
transmission.
Joint technical working groups are scheduled to report back
on the projects at the end of October.