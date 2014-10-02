* Europe's subcompact market has grown through the downturn
* Manufacturers using older vehicle parts to cut costs
* Investing savings in hi-tech safety and entertainment
By Edward Taylor
PARIS, Oct 2 Carmakers are betting on style and
recycling in the battle for Europe's burgeoning small car
market, adding hi-tech safety and entertainment features while
often using older vehicle underpinnings as a way to keep prices
down.
Several new cars on display at this month's Paris auto show
from Opel, Citroen, Skoda and Kia are based largely on modified
components used in a previous generation vehicle, or taken from
another model already on the road, as a way to save cash.
Analysts say the move makes sense, as austerity-scarred
Europeans are in no mood to splash out on expensive, big cars.
While the region's auto sales are growing again after a
six-year slump, they are still down around 20 percent from their
2007 peak and a full recovery looks years away.
The market for small, fuel-efficient cars, or so-called
A-segment subcompacts, has been a rare bright spot. It has grown
by 32 percent in the past 10 years to reach 1.12 million
vehicles in 2013, at a time when the market for slightly larger
B-segment cars, such as the Ford Fiesta, has slumped 33 percent
to 2.89 million, according to forecaster IHS Automotive.
They predict further growth in the A-segment of 15 percent
to 2020.
But competition is heating up, and so the pressure on
carmakers to lower manufacturing costs by sharing ever more
parts among their models is intensifying.
"The winners in the auto industry will be those who can
attain economies of scale," said Wolfgang Bernhart, a partner at
Roland Berger strategy consultants.
Volkswagen currently leads the European car
market with its namesake brand accounting for just over 12
percent of new registrations in the first seven months of 2014.
It is in the midst of introducing a new production platform
aimed at sharing more parts between cars.
But the VW brand is closely followed by PSA Peugeot Citroen
and Renault, with the latter growing at
three times the rate of the market thanks in part to its budget
brand Dacia. And others are fighting hard with their own
strategies to keep manufacturing costs down.
Opel's fifth generation Corsa for example, a 10,500 euros
($13,200) compact runabout, is based on a rehashed version of
Opel's old Fiat-GM underpinnings, used in the current Corsa,
which has been on the market since 2006.
HIGH SPEC
Many of the savings in manufacturing are being put into new
features previously only available in more expensive models as
automakers strive to stand out from the crowd.
Citroen's Cactus Airflow 2L concept car, for instance, is a
no-frills compact family car with a hybrid drivetrain, based on
underpinnings from the Peugeot 208, according to Rémi Cornubert,
partner at the Automotive Practice at Oliver Wyman in Paris.
"It's an example of cleverly combining elements from value
brands with some upmarket features," he said.
Though the Cactus has two digital flatscreens as the
dashboard, it has manual rather than electric rear passenger
windows, does with a small engine and relatively simple and
inexpensive suspension.
The focus on features over significant improvements in
engine performance appears to chime with the priorities of
European drivers. Currently 50 to 60 percent of all cars in the
European Union are only equipped with the cheapest engine,
according to consultants Roland Berger.
Skoda, owned by Volkswagen, is due to unveil an all new
version of its Fabia compact at the Paris show which borrows
extensively from the group's parts bin.
It offers an emergency braking function, intervening when
necessary to prevent a collision. And yet, like most of the new
subcompacts, it will cost almost the same as the model it
replaces -- around 11,600 euros.
Even value brand Hyundai, which is unveiling its new i20 in
Paris, will offer a rear-view camera integrated into the seven
inch "infotainment" screen and a smartphone docking station in
addition to high-end security features such as a lane-departure
warning system.
(1 US dollar = 0.7934 euro)
(Editing by Mark Potter)