(Corrects second paragraph to say 10,000 more vehicles , not 100,000)

PARIS, Sept 26 Toyota Motor Corp aims to sell 1 million vehicles in Europe in 2015, from around 822,000 vehicles the Japanese automaker sold in the market in 2011, Didier Leroy, the CEO of Toyota Motor Europe, said on Wednesday.

In 2012, it aims to sell at least 10,000 more vehicles than last year, he told reporters. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota)