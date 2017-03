PARIS Oct 1 Germany automaker Volkswagen sold more than 7.5 million passenger cars and heavy trucks between January and September, Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn said on Wednesday at the Paris auto show.

Europe's largest automaker is "well on the way" to achieving a target of 10 million vehicle sales this year, four years earlier than originally planned, the CEO said at a group event on the eve of the Paris show. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; editing by David Clarke)