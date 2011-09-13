* Porsche brand chief sees VW using put-call options

* Earliest opportunity to exercise options is 2012

* Put-call options are Plan B after 2011 merger - VW CEO (Adds details, VW comments)

By Christiaan Hetzner

FRANKFURT, Sept 13 Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) looks set to acquire the remaining 51 percent of Porsche SE's (PSHG_p.DE) sports car business for 3.9 billion euros ($5.3 billion) as early as next year, now that merger plans have been put on hold.

Last week, Volkswagen said it would delay a merger with Porsche Automobil Holding SE, which would have given it full control over the sports car unit, beyond 2011 because of legal issues.

VW has said in the past that a merger could still be renegotiated this year should there be a delay, and last week suggested it would also consider alternative options to integrate Porsche.

But now all signs point to a straightforward takeover, which would involve the use of put-call options previously agreed between Porsche SE and Volkswagen.

"I now expect that the put-call options will be used," Porsche brand chief Matthias Mueller told reporters at the Frankfurt auto show on Tuesday, adding that the earliest opportunity to exercise the options would be next year.

The two carmakers have said they could achieve additional annual savings on top of the targeted 700 million euros once they were fully integrated, at which point Porsche would no longer have to operate at arm's length as it does now.

Mueller said 600 million euros of savings had already been realised and he expected at least another 100 million over the course of 2012, suggesting a deal may be feasible next year.

Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn said a merger down the line couldn't be ruled out, but signalled the preferred deal would likely involve exercising the options.

"We always said the merger this year was a Plan A and the put-call options were Plan B," he told reporters. ($1 = 0.735 Euros) (Editing by David Holmes)