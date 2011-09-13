FRANKFURT, Sept 13 The integration of Porsche SE's (PSHG_p.DE) sportscar business with Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) will likely be achieved through the use of a straight cash takeover, the head of the Porsche brand said.

"I now expect that the put-call options will be used," Matthias Mueller told reporters at the Frankfurt auto show on Tuesday, adding that the earliest opportunity to exercise the options would be next year.

The earliest opportunity to exercise the option tax-free would be in August 2014. But asked whether the company would hold off until then, Mueller indicated that saving taxes was not a primary concern.

Mueller said that 600 million euros ($817 million) of the total planned synergies of 700 million euros with Volkswagen have already been achieved through cooperation agreements, and the remainder would be reached next year. ($1 = 0.735 Euros) (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Writing by Maria Sheahan)