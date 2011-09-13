FRANKFURT, Sept 13 The integration of Porsche
SE's (PSHG_p.DE) sportscar business with Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE)
will likely be achieved through the use of a straight cash
takeover, the head of the Porsche brand said.
"I now expect that the put-call options will be used,"
Matthias Mueller told reporters at the Frankfurt auto show on
Tuesday, adding that the earliest opportunity to exercise the
options would be next year.
The earliest opportunity to exercise the option tax-free
would be in August 2014. But asked whether the company would
hold off until then, Mueller indicated that saving taxes was not
a primary concern.
Mueller said that 600 million euros ($817 million) of the
total planned synergies of 700 million euros with Volkswagen
have already been achieved through cooperation agreements, and
the remainder would be reached next year.
($1 = 0.735 Euros)
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Writing by Maria Sheahan)