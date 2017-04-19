UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SHANGHAI, April 19 China's premium car market will grow 50 percent over the next 10 years, the chief executive officer of Audi AG said at the Shanghai auto show on Wednesday.
Rupert Stadler said the market would grow to around three million cars per year in a decade's time. (Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu; Writing by Adam Jourdan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources