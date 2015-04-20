By Norihiko Shirouzu
SHANGHAI, April 20 German carmaker Audi AG
sees compact cars increasingly becoming the main
driver of sales in China, as the country's booming middle class
looks for more affordable luxury, the firm's China president
Dietmar Voggenreiter said on Monday.
Smaller luxury cars are a big volume driver for Audi - the
profit engine for Volkswagen AG - and other premium
carmakers, all of whom are keen to boost their presence in
China, the world's largest car market.
Foreign automakers continue to plough money into factories
in China even as the biggest economic slowdown in a quarter of a
century crimps sales growth.
Voggenreiter said Audi is seeing stronger growth in the
"lower segments" of Chinese consumers' luxury spending, driving
the shift from larger cars to smaller models, which he said
would be "the key growth drivers" in the China market.
"That means mid-class cars - for us, that's the A4 and the
Q5 - and compact segment cars will grow in the future very fast.
These are the fastest growing segments," he said at a roundtable
event at the Shanghai autoshow on Monday.
He added the balance between smaller and larger cars would
tilt towards levels in more mature auto markets like the United
States, where smaller cars account for around 65 percent of the
total. Larger premium sedans account for 45 percent of sales in
China now, with smaller cars making up 55 percent.
Voggenreiter said China's luxury car market has plenty of
room for growth and would outstrip the wider sector. Luxury car
sales in China account for around 9 percent of total sales,
compared to 13-15 percent in more mature markets, he noted.
