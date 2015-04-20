UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 20 * Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd says targets over 1 million car sales in 2015 - CEO
* CEO speaking at auto show in Shanghai
Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring; Writing by Adam Jourdan; Editing by John Ruwitch)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.