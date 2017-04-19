SHANGHAI, April 19 Chinese carmaker Chery Automobile Co Ltd is open to potential new joint ventures with overseas partners, the firm's chief executive said on Wednesday at the Shanghai auto show.

"If opportunity comes then we are willing to discuss it," said CEO Chen Anning. Chery already has joint ventures with Jaguar Land Rover Ltd and Kenon Holdings.

Chen added that Chery expected double-digit sales growth for its own-brand cars this year. (Reporting by Jake Spring; Writing by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)