SHANGHAI, April 19 German automaker Daimler AG
has yet to select a semiconductor provider for its
autonomous cars' development partnership with supplier Robert
Bosch, Mercedes-Benz research and development chief
Ola Kaellenius said on Wednesday.
Earlier this month, Daimler and Bosch announced a strategic
partnership to develop self-driving cars.
"We have not selected the computing supplier, and there are
several capable options in the market," Kaellenius told
reporters at a roundtable discussion at the Shanghai Motor Show.
"We are working with several partners in pre-development.
What we see being available in the coming years looks very
promising," he said.
Semiconductor manufacturers including Intel Corp,
Nvidia, and Qualcomm have started expanding
their automotive product offerings in recent months as
self-driving cars drive an "arms race" among suppliers.
