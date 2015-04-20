April 20 (Reuters) -

* Honda Motor Co Ltd says targeting China sales of 950,000 cars this year - China head

* Seiji Kuraishi was speaking at the Shanghai autoshow

* Honda and its two Chinese joint ventures sold 788,276 vehicles in China in 2014 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Kazunori Takada; Writing by Adam Jourdan; Editing by John Ruwitch)