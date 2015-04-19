By Jake Spring
| SHANGHAI, April 19
SHANGHAI, April 19 Foreign automakers continue
to plough money into factories in China, the world's largest car
market, even as the biggest economic slowdown in a quarter of a
century crimps sales growth.
Market leaders Volkswagen AG and General Motors
show no sign of letting up on their planned investments,
while Toyota Motor and Ford Motor are also
pursuing new China expansion plans.
That's in spite of the economic slowdown
further depressing the car market in January-March, when sales
grew only 3.9 percent, compared to 9.2 percent a year ago and
way below the 7 percent growth that the China Association of
Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) predicts for this year.
Foreign automakers, many of which are expected to unveil new
products for China at this week's Shanghai autoshow, including
Ford's redesigned Taurus sedan, aren't fretting
over the first quarter slowdown. But if the fallout from the
broader economic slowdown bleeds into the rest of the year,
global automakers may need to reconsider their China expansion
plans, said James Chao, Asia chief of IHS Automotive.
A handful of foreign automakers are still outperforming the
market, with Ford, for example, posting 9 percent sales growth
in the first quarter.
"It's still a tale of two worlds, with domestic
manufacturers probably hovering around 60 percent capacity and
the international joint ventures at 80-85 percent. It's a big
difference," Chao said.
Anthony Lau, Shanghai-based research director for
consultancy TNS Sinotrust, said even strong single-digit growth
in car sales in China is much better than in markets elsewhere.
China accounted for more than half the total industry
spending on new or expanded capacity last year, with plant
investments worth $12.7 billion, according to an annual Canadian
study of automakers' outlays.
ADDING CAPACITY
Foreign automakers are likely to hoover up more idle
capacity from smaller domestic firms, said Chao at IHS, as Ford
did in acquiring a factory from Harbin Hafei Automobile that
will add 200,000 vehicle per year capacity when upgrades are
finished in 2016.
That follows Ford's launch last month of a new factory in
eastern China's Hangzhou, with annual capacity for 250,000
vehicles. ID:nS8N0T100V]
Even Toyota, whose first-quarter sales slipped 0.1 percent,
is ending a years-long expansion freeze, spending $440 million
to add a new facility and a third line at a factory in
Guangzhou, which could start production in 2017 with capacity to
make about 100,000 cars a year.
Volkswagen is targeting China capacity of 5 million vehicles
a year by 2019, up from 3.5 million in 2014, as part of a 22
billion euro ($23.3 billion) investment push, a company
spokeswoman said, and GM has its sights on hitting that 5
million number a year earlier.
By the time these expansions come on-line, the years of
breakneck double-digit growth will likely be long gone:
economists predict 7 percent GDP growth this year and a further
notching down to 6.8 percent in 2016.
($1 = 0.9432 euros)
(Editing by Norihiko Shirouzu and Ian Geoghegan)