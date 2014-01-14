DETROIT Jan 14 Jerome Guillen, the vice
president for worldwide sales and service at Tesla Motors
, and Diarmuid O'Connell,
vice president for business development at Tesla, told reporters
at the Detroit auto show on Tuesday that:
* The electric carmaker delivered 6,900 vehicles in the
fourth quarter of 2013, 20 percent more than forecast;
* The automaker does not plan to bring in a partner on its
third-generation vehicle because Chief Executive Elon Musk is
committed to doing it alone;
* The company does not believe its image was tarnished by
the recall;
* The company expects its global sales and service footprint
to double in 2014;
* It believes the Tesla story for 2014 will be one of
"reckless growth."
