By Tim Kelly and Kazunori Takada
TOKYO/SHANGHAI Nov 20 Mazda Motor Corp
will begin production at its new Mexico factory in January, the
carmaker's chief said on Wednesday, describing the plant as a
key foreign base for the Japanese company as it pares its
reliance on domestic output.
"I just visited the Mexican plant and all preparations are
complete," Mazda's head, Masamichi Kogai said at a press
conference at the Tokyo Motor Show. "This factory will become a
crucial overseas base for Mazda," he added.
Selling just over a million cars a year and with most of its
vehicles built in high-cost Japan, Mazda has struggled to
compete with bigger automakers that are 10 times its size. In
the four years to March 2012, the company chalked up combined
net losses of nearly 250 billion yen ($2.5 billion).
Since losing the backing of Ford Motor Co, which once
owned a third of the Hiroshima-based company, Mazda has drawn
closer to Toyota Motor Co winning access to its hybrid
technology. Mazda will also build cars for Toyota at the Mexico
plant.
Meanwhile, the company's China chief executive said Mazda
had cut its 2013 China sales target by 7.5 percent to 185,000
vehicles due to tough competition from its rivals.
Mazda now aims to sell about the same number of vehicles as
last year, said Nobuhiko Watabe.
"Competition is fierce and it's not just from the other
Japanese carmakers," Watabe told Reuters and other reporters in
Shanghai last week, adding pressure was also coming from other
foreign models such as Ford Motor Co.'s Focus.
"It's been a tough fight."
MAZDA TRAILS RIVALS
Most Japanese carmakers have only been making a tepid
recovery since last year when sales were hammered by a flare up
in anti-Japanese sentiment triggered by a territorial dispute
between Tokyo and Beijing over tiny, uninhabited islands in the
East China Sea.
"We had hoped to sell 200,000 units this year as the impact
of the island dispute fades, but we're now looking at more or
less around last year's level at 185,000," Watabe said at the
small group interview.
During the first 10 months of the year, Mazda sold a total
of 142,571 vehicles, down 9.5 percent from a year earlier.
Watabe said the drop in sales this year was also due to a high
base from last year when strong demand for the Mazda3 Xingcheng
boosted sales in the first half of 2012.
Bigger Japanese rivals Toyota, Nissan Motor Co and
Honda Motor Co have seen their sales rise 5 percent, 7
percent and 16 percent during the same period, respectively.
Mazda was hoping to set a higher 2014 sales target compared
with this year but had not yet finalised the figure, Watabe
said.
"Our CX-5 has been received very well and with the
localisation in production of the ATENZA and Mazda3 planned for
next year, we hoping to jump up from this year's level," he
added.
China's auto market has rebounded strongly from last year,
with sales volume rising over 13 percent during the
January-October period compared with a year earlier.
Mazda recognises the importance of capturing demand in
lower-tier cities where the economy has been expanding quicker
than in major costal cities like Shanghai or Guangzhou, but
needs to be careful in its strategy, Watabe said.
"As growth slows in major cities, we need to shift inland.
But cost efficiency in these areas are much lower because the
population is dispersed," he added.