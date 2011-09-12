FRANKFURT, Sept 12 Rising concern about Greece defaulting on its debt and a possible suspension of its membership of the euro could spill over into weaker consumer confidence, according to the head of Toyota Motor's operations in Europe.

Speaking on the eve of the Frankfurt car show, Didier Leroy told reporters he still expects recovery in the European car market in 2012 and stuck to the unit's target of profitability next year, albeit admitting it would be a "challenge".

Whilst the Greek market was not significant in itself for car sales, "the problem of the Greek economy is the potential impact at a pan-European level", he said.

"What is the impact in terms of confidence in the economy, and what is the impact in terms of governance?"

Leroy said Toyota is not taking a firmly optimistic or pessimistic view, but added: "We are very cautious and we carefully monitor every day what is happening."

Within that context, Toyota is eyeing a return to selling one million vehicles in Europe by 2013 and he predicted hybrid models, such as its flagship Prius, will make up 20 percent of group sales in the next two to three years, from around 10 percent now.

Toyota sold 808,000 vehicles in Europe last year, against a peak of 1.2 million in 2007 before the global financial crisis hit. Its market share in Europe was also hurt by a recall of faulty vehicles last year. (Editing by Chris Wickham and David Hulmes)