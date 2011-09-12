FRANKFURT, Sept 12 Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) is prepared for any possible downturn in coming months, Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn said.

"We are aware that success in coming months won't be handed to us on a plate, but we are well-prepared because this group has a strategy and a product range that allow us to respond flexibly to possible fluctuations on individual markets," he said Monday on the sidelines of the Frankfurt Auto Show.

Volkswagen group vehicle sales for the first eight months of the year rose almost 15 percent to 5.4 million, he said.

Chief Financial Officer Hans-Dieter Poetsch was also upbeat, saying the company will continue to invest in expanding capacity.

He said VW would have to position itself for an economic slowdown but added: "We do not see a recession ahead. No signs of a significant cooling."

Southern European economies will likely experience a significant slowdown but the economies of China and South America "continue to see positive development". (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Christiaan Hetzner; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Chris Wickham)