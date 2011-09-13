* Suzuki alliance was one option - VW CEO
FRANKFURT, Sept 13 Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) said
it could go it alone in India after its partner Suzuki ,
which was expected to help Europe's biggest carmaker expand on
the subcontinent, asked for a divorce.
"Suzuki was one option. But we can do it on our own," VW
Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn said at the Frankfurt auto
show on Tuesday.
Car sales in Asia's third largest economy grew at a
breakneck 30 percent in the last fiscal year and are seen
growing further in the current financial year to end-March,
albeit at a slower pace of 10-12 percent.
Suzuki said on Monday it wanted to end its two-year alliance
after the German carmaker accused it of violating the pact by
agreeing a diesel engine supply deal with Italy's Fiat .
An exit by Suzuki would end an alliance forged in December
2009 that was billed as a partnership of equals to bolster VW's
presence in India for small cars, and give Suzuki access to
hybrid and diesel technology it could not afford to develop on
its own.
Suzuki chairman and CEO Osamu Suzuki has offered to buy
Volkswagen's 19.9 percent stake in his company with cash, but VW
has said it has no intention of selling.
SOURED RELATIONS
The breakup comes after two months of squabbling between the
two companies that have soured relations.
"The contract (between VW and Suzuki) did not say that you
communicate via the press that you don't want to continue the
partnership, VW finance chief Hans-Dieter Poetsch said late on
Monday but added that VW was pleased with its investment.
VW Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who took an active role in
initiating contact between Suzuki and the German carmaker, said
it was up to management to see whether the alliance could be
saved.
"That's for the operational guys to decide, not the
supervisory board chairman," he said.
Piech, known as an empire-builder within the automotive
industry, has been a driving force in Volkswagen's expansion
that the company hopes will help it surpass Toyota as the
world's biggest carmaker by 2018.
But at this year's Frankfurt auto show, he dialled back the
rhetoric on acquisitions, saying: "We are large enough."
The 74-year-old grandson of Ferdinand Porsche, who founded
Porsche and designed the original VW Beetle, was instrumental in
engineering a tie-up between VW and Porsche as well as closer
ties between truckmaker MAN and Sweden's Scania
SCVb.ST.
