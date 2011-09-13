* Suzuki alliance was one option - VW CEO

FRANKFURT, Sept 13 Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) said it could go it alone in India after its partner Suzuki , which was expected to help Europe's biggest carmaker expand on the subcontinent, asked for a divorce.

"Suzuki was one option. But we can do it on our own," VW Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn said at the Frankfurt auto show on Tuesday.

Car sales in Asia's third largest economy grew at a breakneck 30 percent in the last fiscal year and are seen growing further in the current financial year to end-March, albeit at a slower pace of 10-12 percent.

Suzuki said on Monday it wanted to end its two-year alliance after the German carmaker accused it of violating the pact by agreeing a diesel engine supply deal with Italy's Fiat .

An exit by Suzuki would end an alliance forged in December 2009 that was billed as a partnership of equals to bolster VW's presence in India for small cars, and give Suzuki access to hybrid and diesel technology it could not afford to develop on its own.

Suzuki chairman and CEO Osamu Suzuki has offered to buy Volkswagen's 19.9 percent stake in his company with cash, but VW has said it has no intention of selling.

SOURED RELATIONS

The breakup comes after two months of squabbling between the two companies that have soured relations.

"The contract (between VW and Suzuki) did not say that you communicate via the press that you don't want to continue the partnership, VW finance chief Hans-Dieter Poetsch said late on Monday but added that VW was pleased with its investment.

VW Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who took an active role in initiating contact between Suzuki and the German carmaker, said it was up to management to see whether the alliance could be saved.

"That's for the operational guys to decide, not the supervisory board chairman," he said.

Piech, known as an empire-builder within the automotive industry, has been a driving force in Volkswagen's expansion that the company hopes will help it surpass Toyota as the world's biggest carmaker by 2018.

But at this year's Frankfurt auto show, he dialled back the rhetoric on acquisitions, saying: "We are large enough."

The 74-year-old grandson of Ferdinand Porsche, who founded Porsche and designed the original VW Beetle, was instrumental in engineering a tie-up between VW and Porsche as well as closer ties between truckmaker MAN and Sweden's Scania SCVb.ST. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner, Edward Taylor and Jan Schwartz; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)