GENEVA, March 6 Volkswagen said on Tuesday that sales of its namesake VW brand rose 17.7 percent in February to 399,700 vehicles, powered by sales in North America, Russia and China.

Sales for the VW brand rose 8 percent to a record of 818,800 vehicles in January and February combined.

"Despite a difficult environment in several markets, the VW brand saw an excellent development in the first two months," VW sales chief Christian Klingler told reporters.

(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Writing by Helen Massy-Beresford)