Sept 26 Auto Spa SA :

* Says issued 1,000 of 2.5 years series E bonds of total nominal value of 1 million zlotys

* Says all bonds were subscribed for and proceeds will be used for implementation of strategic cooperation with PKN Orlen SA Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)