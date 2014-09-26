Sept 26 Auto Spa SA :

* Says plans to issue 500 series F bonds with nominal value of 1,000 zlotys each

* Says bonds will have 30 months maturity term

* Says proceeds from subscription of bonds will be used for financing investments made under contracts with PKN Orlen SA Source text for Eikon:

