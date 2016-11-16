UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SYDNEY Nov 16 Australian luxury car dealer Autosports Group saw its shares debut at a 10 percent premium to their issue price on Wednesday after raising A$160 million ($121 million) in an initial public offering.
The shares first traded at A$2.65, compared to their A$2.40 issue price, while the broader Australian sharemarket was flat.
($1 = 1.3242 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Michael Perry)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources