March 9 UK's online car marketplace operator
Auto Trader Group confirmed its plans of an initial public
offering, the Financial Times reported.
The company expects a market capitalization of 2 to 2.5
billion stg, the newspaper said.
Auto Trader said in February that it expects to float on the
London stock exchange in March.
Auto Trader, which is owned by Apax Partners, said the
proceeds of the IPO will be used to repay the company's existing
debt.

