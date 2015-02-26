LONDON Feb 26 Online car marketplace operator
Auto Trader has announced its intention to proceed
with an initial public offering on the London Stock Exchange,
the company said on Thursday.
Auto Trader expects to be admitted to trade on the London
Stock Exchange in March.
The company, which operates the UK's largest digital
automotive marketplace and is held by Apax Partners, was
recently approached by U.S. private equity firm Hellman &
Friedman which was mulling a 2 billion pounds ($3.1 billion)
takeover offer to derail the company's IPO plans.
($1 = 0.6437 pounds)
