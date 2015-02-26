(Adds global co-ordinators, bookrunners and context)
By Pamela Barbaglia
LONDON Feb 26 Online car marketplace operator
Auto Trader has announced its intention to proceed
with a flotation on the London Stock Exchange, the company said
on Thursday.
Auto Trader, which operates Britain's leading website for
buying and selling new and used cars, expects to be admitted to
trade in March as a FTSE 250 company.
The listing plan comes after U.S. private equity firm
Hellman & Friedman approached the company earlier this year in a
bid to scupper its flotation plans with a potential 2 billion
pounds ($3.1 billion) takeover offer.
But Auto Trader's private equity owner, Apax Partners,
intends to go ahead with the share offer targeting a free float
of at least 25 percent of the company's issued share capital.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank
are acting as joint global co-ordinators and joint
bookrunners.
J.P. Morgan Cazenove and Morgan Stanley have
been retained as joint bookrunners while Numis Securities is
acting as lead manager.
With the highest number of car advertisements in the UK and
a 37-year-old brand, Auto Trader's IPO could be one of the UK's
biggest listings this year.
Last year, private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice,
owner of the rival British Car Auctions (BCA) marketplace,
instructed a pool of banks to seek a London listing for BCA, but
eventually decided to scrap the hoped-for 1.2 billion pounds IPO
in October, blaming volatility in global equity markets.
Apax Partners acquired 49.9 percent of Auto Trader from the
Guardian Media Group in 2007 and subsequently took full control
in 2014 for 619 million pounds.
($1 = 0.6437 pounds)
