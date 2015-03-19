(Repeats story with no changes)

LONDON, March 19 Auto Trader Group's listing on the London Stock Exchange has been priced at 235 pence per share, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

At that price, the initial public offering would raise about 437 million pounds ($650 million), valuing the business at about 2.35 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.6725 pounds) (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Matt Scuffham)