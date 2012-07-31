July 31 Online automobiles marketplace operator AutoTrader Group Inc said it has added three underwriters to its IPO.

The company said it added Needham & Company, SMBC Nikko and Mizuho Securities to the group of underwriters, which already includes Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley among others.

The Atlanta-based company which first filed for an IPO last month, intends to raise up to $300 million in an offering of its Class A common stock. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)