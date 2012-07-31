July 31 Online automobiles marketplace operator
AutoTrader Group Inc said it has added three underwriters to its
IPO.
The company said it added Needham & Company, SMBC Nikko and
Mizuho Securities to the group of underwriters, which already
includes Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley among
others.
The Atlanta-based company which first filed for an IPO last
month, intends to raise up to $300 million in an offering of its
Class A common stock.
(Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)