UPDATE 2-Australia's Wesfarmers logs record first-half profit as coal prices surge
* Industrials EBIT A$377 mln vs A$22 mln (Recasts on coal price impact, adds fund manager comment)
NEW YORK, Sept 19 Autozone Inc : * Down 3.7 percent to $344.60 in premarket after Q4 results
* Industrials EBIT A$377 mln vs A$22 mln (Recasts on coal price impact, adds fund manager comment)
Feb 14 LendingClub Corp reported its third straight quarterly loss on Tuesday and forecast slower-than-expected growth this year, as the online lender recovers from a scandal related to its business practices.
MELBOURNE, Feb 15 Origin Energy tweaked up its earnings forecast but warned on Wednesday it will book a A$1.89 billion ($1.45 billion) charge in its half-year results, mainly on its stake in the Australia Pacific liquefied natural gas (APLNG) project.