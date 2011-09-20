* Commercial, or do-it-for-me, sales up 23.4 pct

* Says 11th straight quarter of sales growth in commercial sector

* Q4 EPS $7.18 vs est $6.97

* Q4 rev $2.64 bln vs est $2.61 bln (Adds industry background, conference call and analysts comments)

By Fareha Khan

Sept 20 AutoZone Inc's quarterly profit raced past Wall Street expectations, driven by higher margins and rising commercial sales, positioning the largest U.S. auto parts retail chain for a solid year ahead.

This was the fifth straight quarter of 20 percent-plus sales growth and 11th quarter of sales growth in the commercial (do-it-for-me) sector, AutoZone said on a conference call.

Domestic do-it-for-me sales, which accounted for $372.6 million in AutoZone's revenue for the fourth quarter, grew 23.4 percent , compared with 20.2 percent last year.

The company, which caters primarily to the do-it-yourself consumer, has been focusing on building its do-it-for-me business as the increasing complexity of vehicles makes more car owners turn to repair shops.

The do-it-yourself segment refers to consumers repairing their vehicles themselves, and the do-it-for-me segment means they take the vehicle to a professional repair facility.

Parts retailers have aimed to increase sales to repair shops as owners of more complex modern vehicles choose to have work performed at such shops rather than do it themselves.

Brokerage Oppenheimer & Co expects market share gains and broad-based momentum to continue into 2012 as the average age of cars increases and consumers hold on to older cars.

There are about 250 million vehicles on the road in the United States, with an average age of about 10 years. Older cars need more repairs, boding well for the U.S. auto parts retail chain industry.

AutoZone does not have as high a percent of its total sales coming from the DIFM business as rivals like Advance Auto Parts Inc and O'Reilly Automotive , said Cabrera Capital Markets analyst Cid Wilson.

"There is still a lot more room for AutoZone to grow," said Wilson, adding he expects 2012 to be a good year for the company.

RISING MARGINS

"They have been able to expand their commercial business and gross margins at the same time, these two things going forward from an operating standpoint are quite exciting," said John Lawrence of Morgan, Keegan & Co, adding commercial will drive growth in the future.

Gross margins increased 70 basis points from last year to 51.2 percent, said RBC Capital Markets analyst Scot Ciccarelli, while analyst Lawrence said they were better than what most people expected.

Gross margins were driven by higher merchandise margins, resulting from a rise in retail prices on commodity-based products.

Last month, Advance Auto posted a strong quarterly profit, helped by improved merchandising and pricing.

AutoZone, valued at about $13.70 billion, said it opened 68 new stores in the quarter and gained market share from its rivals. Its domestic same-store sales climbed 4.5 percent.

For the fourth quarter ended Aug. 27, net income jumped 12 percent to $301.5 million, and sales rose 8 percent to $2.64 billion.

Shares of the Memphis-based company were flat at $330.82 in afternoon trading on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Fareha Khan in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)