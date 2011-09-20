* Commercial, or do-it-for-me, sales up 23.4 pct
* Says 11th straight quarter of sales growth in commercial
sector
* Q4 EPS $7.18 vs est $6.97
* Q4 rev $2.64 bln vs est $2.61 bln
(Adds industry background, conference call and analysts
comments)
By Fareha Khan
Sept 20 AutoZone Inc's quarterly profit
raced past Wall Street expectations, driven by higher margins
and rising commercial sales, positioning the largest U.S. auto
parts retail chain for a solid year ahead.
This was the fifth straight quarter of 20 percent-plus sales
growth and 11th quarter of sales growth in the commercial
(do-it-for-me) sector, AutoZone said on a conference call.
Domestic do-it-for-me sales, which accounted for $372.6
million in AutoZone's revenue for the fourth quarter, grew
23.4 percent , compared with 20.2 percent last year.
The company, which caters primarily to the do-it-yourself
consumer, has been focusing on building its do-it-for-me
business as the increasing complexity of vehicles makes more car
owners turn to repair shops.
The do-it-yourself segment refers to consumers repairing
their vehicles themselves, and the do-it-for-me segment means
they take the vehicle to a professional repair facility.
Parts retailers have aimed to increase sales to repair shops
as owners of more complex modern vehicles choose to have work
performed at such shops rather than do it themselves.
Brokerage Oppenheimer & Co expects market share gains and
broad-based momentum to continue into 2012 as the average age of
cars increases and consumers hold on to older cars.
There are about 250 million vehicles on the road in the
United States, with an average age of about 10 years. Older cars
need more repairs, boding well for the U.S. auto parts retail
chain industry.
AutoZone does not have as high a percent of its total sales
coming from the DIFM business as rivals like Advance Auto Parts
Inc and O'Reilly Automotive , said Cabrera
Capital Markets analyst Cid Wilson.
"There is still a lot more room for AutoZone to grow," said
Wilson, adding he expects 2012 to be a good year for the
company.
RISING MARGINS
"They have been able to expand their commercial business and
gross margins at the same time, these two things going forward
from an operating standpoint are quite exciting," said John
Lawrence of Morgan, Keegan & Co, adding commercial will drive
growth in the future.
Gross margins increased 70 basis points from last year to
51.2 percent, said RBC Capital Markets analyst Scot Ciccarelli,
while analyst Lawrence said they were better than what most
people expected.
Gross margins were driven by higher merchandise margins,
resulting from a rise in retail prices on commodity-based
products.
Last month, Advance Auto posted a strong quarterly profit,
helped by improved merchandising and pricing.
AutoZone, valued at about $13.70 billion, said it opened 68
new stores in the quarter and gained market share from its
rivals. Its domestic same-store sales climbed 4.5 percent.
For the fourth quarter ended Aug. 27, net income jumped 12
percent to $301.5 million, and sales rose 8 percent to $2.64
billion.
Shares of the Memphis-based company were flat at $330.82 in
afternoon trading on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Fareha Khan in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)